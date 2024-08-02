Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prominent 40-bedroom hotel on Blackpool’s promenade could be yours for the bargain price of £900,000 after the owners slashed the price.

The Royal Carlton Hotel located at 343-347 South Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ was original put on the market for £1.1 million.

But after changing estate agents to Kenricks Commercial Estate Agents, Blackpool the price has been slashed to £900,000.

The three star sea-front hotel boasts 40 bedrooms, a lounge bar and dining space - currently set up for 74 covers - and a sizable external trading area to the front, which is split level, in a terraced style.

Presented in an Art-Deco style, The Royal Carlton Hotel comprises an end-terrace three storey purpose-built hotel which is only one mile south of Blackpool Tower and 0.6 miles north of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, two of the main tourist attractions in the area.

In the listing, estate agents Kenricks Commercial Estate Agents, Blackpool said: “Kenricks are delighted to offer this rare opportunity to purchase this iconic sea front 40 bedroom licensed hotel for sale.

“This hotel is situated on Blackpool's busy South Shore Promenade overlooking the Irish Sea.

“The hotel is close to many of Blackpool's major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach.

“The Royal Carlton Hotel is a focal point and unarguably the busiest section of the Promenade and viewing is highly recommended.”

The estate agents listing also features 15 photos of the property, which you can view on Rightmove here.

To find out more about The Royal Carlton Hotel or to express interest in buying it, contact Kenricks Commercial Estate Agents, Blackpool.