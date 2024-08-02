Blackpool Sainsbury's installs ANPR cameras to enforce 2 hour parking limit

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 12:35 BST
Sainsbury’s shoppers will need to keep an eye on the time when they visit the Bispham store after cameras were installed in the car park.

ANPR cameras have been installed at the entrance and exit to the supermarket’s car park off Red Bank Road.

The car park will be operated by Euro Car Parks, who will now enforce the two hour maximum stay by recording vehicles entering and leaving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Penalty charges for overstaying will cost shoppers £85, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “To help make sure our customers can find a parking space when they need one, we have introduced ANPR cameras at our Blackpool, Red Bank Road Store to enforce the existing 2-hour maximum stay.

“There are signs throughout the car park which explain this.”

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
ANPR cameras have been fitted at the Sainsbury's car park in Red Bank Road, Bispham. Credit: Brian Houghtonplaceholder image
ANPR cameras have been fitted at the Sainsbury's car park in Red Bank Road, Bispham. Credit: Brian Houghton | Brian Houghton

Before the cameras were introduced, the store’s free parking was monitored by an attendant.

A notice on Sainsbury’s website says: “Our customers are welcome to park in most of our car parks for up to 2 hours completely free of charge.

“But if you're not sure, don't worry, each store has clear signs displayed with any extensions or restrictions.”

Related topics:Supermarket
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice