Blackpool Sainsbury's installs ANPR cameras to enforce 2 hour parking limit
ANPR cameras have been installed at the entrance and exit to the supermarket’s car park off Red Bank Road.
The car park will be operated by Euro Car Parks, who will now enforce the two hour maximum stay by recording vehicles entering and leaving.
Penalty charges for overstaying will cost shoppers £85, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “To help make sure our customers can find a parking space when they need one, we have introduced ANPR cameras at our Blackpool, Red Bank Road Store to enforce the existing 2-hour maximum stay.
“There are signs throughout the car park which explain this.”
Before the cameras were introduced, the store’s free parking was monitored by an attendant.
A notice on Sainsbury’s website says: “Our customers are welcome to park in most of our car parks for up to 2 hours completely free of charge.
“But if you're not sure, don't worry, each store has clear signs displayed with any extensions or restrictions.”