These are 12 of the best micropubs in Blackpool according to Google reviews

And their popularity has boomed in the last decade with hundreds popping up all across the country.

Some of them have their own microbrewery attached and they make a great, cosy meeting place for friends.

Here are 12 of the best in Blackpool according to Google reviews. They are all rated 4.5 out of 5 stars or above:

Blackpool has a host of brilliant micropubs

Cask Micropub Blackpool - 9 Layton Road, Blackpool FY3

Rating 4.9. One reviewer said: "Absolutely brilliant micro pub with fabulous staff and incredibly moreish beers. The people who visit Cask are amongst the friendliest bunch you will come across."

Thirsty? Alehouse - 277 Church Street, Blackpool

Rating 4.9. One reviewer said: "This is a hidden gem! Great selection of real ales and spirits (I think I tried most!) The Bratwurst was unreal! The bar is stylish and cool and the staff amazing!"

JD Drinkwater's Ale House - 71 Highfield Road, Blackpool

Rating 4.9. One reviewer said: "Great atmosphere. Great staff. Very clean. And most importantly friendly. Will definitely be going back."

Cask and Tap - 82 Topping Street, Blackpool

Rating 4.8. One reviewer said: "Great little bar, worth a visit if you like craft ales. Friendly staff, relaxing atmosphere and beautiful decor."

Sullivan's Bar - 277 Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Shickers - 93 Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Rating 4.7. One reviewer said: "Great micropub, awesome warm feeling. Shaun is a great guy and makes you feel so welcome."

Little Black Pug Bar - 13 Talbot Road, Blackpool

Rating 4.6. One reviewer said: "Super choice on draught and too many bottles of spirits to count, definitely a must. The lady behind the bar has exceptional customer service."

60 Music Bar - Alexandra Road, Blackpool

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "Loved it, nice quirky music themed little bar with good drinks options, food nice and reasonable priced. Also got outside seating area, can get busy. Staff and owners very friendly and helpful."

No13 Bonny Street - 13 Bonny Street, Blackpool

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "It's a very good place...Nice local vibe and good deals..Bexy was welcoming...loved the place."

Albert's Ale Micropub - Basement level, 117 Albert Road, Blackpool

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "Well kept ales, good choice and dog friendly. Cosy living room atmosphere."

The Brew Room - 139 Church Street, Blackpool

"Great selection of beers. Friendly staff and good cheap food."

No10 Ale House and Thai Kitchen - 258-260, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

Rating 4.5. One reviewer said: "Great real ale pub. Friendly, efficient staff. Interesting choice of cask ale. Thai food served if that sort of thing takes your fancy. Occasional live music venue and live sports shown on TV."