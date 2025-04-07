15 famous faces spotted at Blackpool Pleasure Beach through the years from Peter Kay to Prince William

By Claire Lark
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 09:29 BST

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a hot spot for the millions of people who visit our town every year and the celebrities are no different.

There have been lots of famous faces spotted through the years whether they were in town with their families, for promotional work or invited to special events, they have all experienced how special the theme park is.

ICYMI: 19 Blackpool seafront photos from the 60s, 70s and 80s - many rarely seen

37 Blackpool Golden Mile and beach pictures as you will remember it in the 1990s

41 fantastic scenes which bring Blackpool into sharp focus during the decades of the 1970s and 1980s

For all your Blackpool nostalgia needs - sign up for the Gazette’s retro newsletter

Gary Barlow enjoy a day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his family, 2005

1. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Gary Barlow enjoy a day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his family, 2005 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Peter Kay at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2005

2. Famous at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Peter Kay at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2005 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Nickolodeon Slimefest show Blackpool ice arena , Blackpool Pleasure Beach . pictured Pixie Lott . Pic Dave Nelson

3. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Nickolodeon Slimefest show Blackpool ice arena , Blackpool Pleasure Beach . pictured Pixie Lott . Pic Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Prince William on board a coach outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1998

4. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Prince William on board a coach outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1998 Photo: Warren Smith

Photo Sales
Nickelodeon Land construction underway at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

5. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Nickelodeon Land construction underway at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Spongebob Squarepants rides 'The Pepsi Max Big One' rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2010

6. Famous faces at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Spongebob Squarepants rides 'The Pepsi Max Big One' rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 2010 Photo: David Levene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ed SheeranBlackpool Pleasure BeachGary BarlowPrince WilliamPeter Kay
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice