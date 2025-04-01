37 Blackpool Golden Mile and beach pictures as you will remember it in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:56 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 08:04 BST

Amazing pictures in this gallery remind us of how Blackpool looked in the 1990s

Being 30 odd years ago, the 1990s evoke nostalgia for a generation before the Internet took hold and were still relying on film cameras for their snaps - just. Many of these incredible pictures haven't been seen before and are part of the mighty Getty archive. They are punctuated with scenes taken by our own photographers through those retro years and show Blackpool how it used to be. We have so many pictures in our archives but I reckon these are some of the most atmospheric.

Louis Tussauds and Oasis in 1993

1. Blackpool 1990s

Louis Tussauds and Oasis in 1993 | National World

This is a great shot from 1992 which shows 'Tower World' and Lewis's

2. Blackpool 1990s

This is a great shot from 1992 which shows 'Tower World' and Lewis's | National World

A typical Golden Mile kiosk in July 1995. Wish prices were still the same...

3. Blackpool 1990s

A typical Golden Mile kiosk in July 1995. Wish prices were still the same... | National World

Kelly's Bar is central to this picture. Next to it, to the right, is a building which has been home to several nightclubs, including Jenks. And the familiar facade of the orange and white style cafe to the left. This was June 1991

4. Blackpool 1990s

Kelly's Bar is central to this picture. Next to it, to the right, is a building which has been home to several nightclubs, including Jenks. And the familiar facade of the orange and white style cafe to the left. This was June 1991 | National World

A woman walking her dog on Blackpool Promenade

5. Blackpool 1990

A woman walking her dog on Blackpool Promenade | Getty Images

A shrimp fisherman wades out into seawater under Blackpool pier in the early morning, holding his fishing net as he looks for shrimp in the water, 1990

6. Blackpool 1990s

A shrimp fisherman wades out into seawater under Blackpool pier in the early morning, holding his fishing net as he looks for shrimp in the water, 1990 | Getty Images

