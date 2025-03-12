It was the year of heavy snowfall, strike action and a Conservative Conference which saw Margaret Thatcher address the party by saying ‘the conference focussed on the plight of the unemployed’. Blackpool FC played Fleetwood Town and our beautiful Grand Theatre was finally reopened after a chequered few years.
Police preparations ahead of the right to work march in October 1981 Photo: library
A strange sight for Blackpool as a bulldozer clears a path for cars in the town centre during heavy snowfall Photo: Submit
The Oyster Catcher in 1981, also Greenwood's menswear Photo: Submit
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Conference Photo: Submit
Kukee the gorilla who died at Blackpool Zoo Photo: Submit
A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle Photo: Submit