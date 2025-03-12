I go back to 1981 through 25 amazing retro pictures meeting Margaret Thatcher and Barbara Windsor

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 09:45 BST

This rewind to 1981 reminds us of how our resort looked in an era which is 42 years ago.

It was the year of heavy snowfall, strike action and a Conservative Conference which saw Margaret Thatcher address the party by saying ‘the conference focussed on the plight of the unemployed’. Blackpool FC played Fleetwood Town and our beautiful Grand Theatre was finally reopened after a chequered few years.

Police preparations ahead of the right to work march in October 1981

1. Blackpool 1981

Police preparations ahead of the right to work march in October 1981 Photo: library

A strange sight for Blackpool as a bulldozer clears a path for cars in the town centre during heavy snowfall

2. Blackpool, 1981

A strange sight for Blackpool as a bulldozer clears a path for cars in the town centre during heavy snowfall Photo: Submit

The Oyster Catcher in 1981, also Greenwood's menswear

3. Blackpool, 1981

The Oyster Catcher in 1981, also Greenwood's menswear Photo: Submit

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Conference

4. Blackpool, 1981

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Conference Photo: Submit

Kukee the gorilla who died at Blackpool Zoo

5. Blackpool, 1981

Kukee the gorilla who died at Blackpool Zoo Photo: Submit

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle

6. Blackpool, 1981

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle Photo: Submit

