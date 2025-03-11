1976 was a memorable year and these photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets
Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade Photo: library
Happy birthday Blackpool! That was the message from thousands of sightseers who turned out to watch the opening procession of the resort's centenary celebrations. Photo: National World
Nurses washed cars, as well as cooled off in the heat, to raise cash for the league of friends Photo: submit
Polish folk dancers provided a colourful display in their national costumes during a procession along the seafront in 1976 Photo: National World
Still time for a workout at the North West Keep Fit Association's annual general meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood Photo: National World
Venezuelan students were in Blackpool to learn technological skills of use in the development of their country Photo: National World