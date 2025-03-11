17 nostalgic photos which wrap up Blackpool in the year of 1976

Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST

It was the year of Blackpool’s Centenary celebrations - and that famous heatwave.

1976 was a memorable year and these photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets

Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade

1. Blackpool, 1976

Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade Photo: library

Happy birthday Blackpool! That was the message from thousands of sightseers who turned out to watch the opening procession of the resort's centenary celebrations.

2. Blackpool, 1976

Happy birthday Blackpool! That was the message from thousands of sightseers who turned out to watch the opening procession of the resort's centenary celebrations. Photo: National World

Nurses washed cars, as well as cooled off in the heat, to raise cash for the league of friends

3. Blackpool, 1976

Nurses washed cars, as well as cooled off in the heat, to raise cash for the league of friends Photo: submit

Polish folk dancers provided a colourful display in their national costumes during a procession along the seafront in 1976

4. Blackpool, 1976

Polish folk dancers provided a colourful display in their national costumes during a procession along the seafront in 1976 Photo: National World

Still time for a workout at the North West Keep Fit Association's annual general meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood

5. Blackpool, 1976

Still time for a workout at the North West Keep Fit Association's annual general meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood Photo: National World

Venezuelan students were in Blackpool to learn technological skills of use in the development of their country

6. Blackpool, 1976

Venezuelan students were in Blackpool to learn technological skills of use in the development of their country Photo: National World

