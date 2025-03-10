27 brilliant old photos to take you back to Blackpool in 1983

The year of 1983 will be mostly remembered for a tragic incident which took place in January.

Three police officers drowned whilst trying to rescue, in vain, a member of the public who had gone into heavy seas to rescue his dog. Other notable events include the demolition of South Shore baths and the opening of Professor Peabody's Play Centre.

It was the end of an era at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel as the once-grand entrance made a less dignified exit. After 80 years of looking down on the famous, ranging from royalty to politicians, the North Promenade canopy was demolished in April 1983 to be replaced by a more modern structure

1. Blackpool, 1983

It was the end of an era at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel as the once-grand entrance made a less dignified exit. After 80 years of looking down on the famous, ranging from royalty to politicians, the North Promenade canopy was demolished in April 1983 to be replaced by a more modern structure

North Shore lift and boating pool in a sorry state

2. Blackpool, 1983

North Shore lift and boating pool in a sorry state

Blackpool Lights switch on - 1983 - Coronation Street cast, Ivy Tilsley (Lynne Perry), Albert Tatlock (Jack Howarth) and Ken Barlow ( Bill Roache)

3. Blackpool, 1983

Blackpool Lights switch on - 1983 - Coronation Street cast, Ivy Tilsley (Lynne Perry), Albert Tatlock (Jack Howarth) and Ken Barlow ( Bill Roache)

Maragret Thatcher with the school band when she visited Arnold School, in February 1983

4. Blackpool, 1983

Maragret Thatcher with the school band when she visited Arnold School, in February 1983

BMX was all the rage. Two lads show their tricks in Marton

5. Blackpool, 1983

BMX was all the rage. Two lads show their tricks in Marton

Blackpool RNLI in 1983

6. Blackpool, 1983

Blackpool RNLI in 1983

