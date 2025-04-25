23 never-to-be-forgotten Blackpool shops where we did our everyday shopping in the 90s

By Claire Lark
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:15 BST

Corner shops, off licences, newsagents around the Blackpool area are all brought into focus, with others, in this wonderful gallery of memories from the 1990s.

By the decade of the nineties supermarkets were widely used but there was still a sense of community in Blackpool and the surrounding areas with clutches of shops dotted around the places we knew well. And we needed them. Whether it was running out of milk and bread, catching up on the news with a paper or kids calling in for sweets after school, they were vital.

Bakeries, greengrocers and butchers were anchored firmly in suburbs. There were signs of change though as some were already facing renovation, as larger supermarkets increased their prominence. Others were still an integral part of serving the tight knit communities.

Kwik Save, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

1. Shops of the 90s

Kwik Save, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool Photo: Bill Johnson

Mereside estate, 2000

2. Shops of the 90s

Mereside estate, 2000 Photo: Rob Lock

Shops in Egerton Road, North Shore, 1999. Some of these shops were to be renovated

3. Shops of the 90s

Shops in Egerton Road, North Shore, 1999. Some of these shops were to be renovated Photo: Rob Lock

Guildfords News and Convenience store on Guildford Avenue, Bispham, 1999

4. Shops of the 90s

Guildfords News and Convenience store on Guildford Avenue, Bispham, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Highfield Rd Blackpool, 1999

5. Shops in the 90s

Highfield Rd Blackpool, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

The row of shops at the junction of Cherry Tree Road and Vicarage Lane in Marton

6. Shops of the 90s

The row of shops at the junction of Cherry Tree Road and Vicarage Lane in Marton Photo: Rob Lock

