51 irreplaceable pictures of Blackpool high schools Palatine and Collegiate in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST

These amazing school pictures rewind to the 90s and 00s

They focus on two of Blackpool’s biggest schools at that time - Palatine and Collegiate - and bring back so many memories for past pupils of life in the classrooms. You won’t want to skip a scroll...

1. School memories

Collegiate High School pupils, from left, Cassie Newton, Chris Rankin,Laura Finnimore and Faye Horrocks. | National World

2. Palatine and Collegiate

Emma Schulze, Bethany Ross (holding Shield), Emily Hopkins and James Johnson all revising from encyclopaedias. Lower school pupils at Bispham High School stepped in to represent their school in the first annual Rotary Club of Palatine School's Quiz and scooped top honours. | National World

3. Palatine and Collegiate Schools

Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's church, Layton. | National World

4. Palatine and Collegiat Schools

Palatine High School pupils Kerry Mill, Phillip O'Reilly, Kirsty Pothecary and Luke Stringer chat to Karen Baggoley and Peter Clarke of Entrpeneurial Leisure and Assistant head teacher Marion Jones. | National World

5. School Memories

Exterior of Palatine High School | National World

6. School Memories

Collegiate High School pupil Jon Nolan had a 100% attendance record. | National World

