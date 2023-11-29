20 of Blackpool's best loved chippies which fed us fish and chips in the 1990s
Where better to grab a chippy tea than in Blackpool – arguably the home of the classic British favourite.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th May 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong.
In case you missed them:
Blackpool South Shore - 24 street scene memories of shops and landmarks in the 80s and 90s including Waterloo Road, Harrowside, Highfield Road, Lytham Road and Watson Road
Reminiscing over fast food takeaways in Blackpool: 21 pictures where we grabbed a bite to eat in the 80s and 90s including Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's and Wimpy
Chippies near me in Blackpool: These are 7 of best fish and chip shops in Blackpool where you can enjoy a chippy tea for under £7
1 / 3