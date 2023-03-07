News you can trust since 1873
16 pictures of Blackpool women who have shined as International Women's Day is celebrated - including Jenna-Louise Coleman, Rae Morris, Shelly Woods and Jodie Prenger

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2023, we look back at the women in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast who have achieved great success.

By Claire Lark
13 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

They’ve had far reaching careers and are well known actors, singers and sports people who all hail from our beloved Blackpool. There may be some surprises there…

Shelly Woods, Jacqueline Leonard and Jenna-Lousie Coleman are just some of Blackpool's most famous women

1. International Women's Day

Photo: National World

Blackpool's Jodie Prenger is best known for winning BBC television series I'd Do Anything in 2008 and the second series of The Biggest Loser in 2006. She is also an actress and is known for her role as Glenda Shuttleworth in Coronation Street

2. Jodie Prenger

Photo: submit

Blackpool singer-songwriter Karima Francis who was once named as one to watch by The Observer. She has written three albums The Author, The Remedy and Black

3. Karima Francis

Photo: submit

Hayley Tamaddon is known for her roles as Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Corrie. Hayley also won the fifth series of Dancing on Ice with skating partner and fellow sandgrownun Daniel Whiston

4. Hayley Tamaddon

Photo: submit

