Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman has revealed that she is expecting her first child with partner Jamie Childs.

Coleman, 38, revealed the news by posing with her baby bump at the 'Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah' exhibition at Chatsworth House on Wednesday evening (June 19).

The Blackpool-born star who attend Arnold School in the resort, posed for pictures in a green floral dress, cradling her new bump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress, who is known for her roles in the BBC sci-fi show as well as portraying Queen Victoria in ITV drama Victoria, had previously seen rumours swirl that she had married director Jamie Childs after she was spotted with what looked to be a gold wedding band on her finger. However, the band seemed to be missing on Wednesday evening.

The pair have been together for a few years now, with Coleman starring in the Child-directed Netflix hit TV show The Sandman, as well his 2023 film Jackdaw.

Before her relationship with Childs, Coleman dated Game of Thrones and Marvel actor Richard Madden between 2011 and 2015, as well as her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, whom she split from in 2020.