Jenna Coleman, 37, who grew up in Blackpool and went to the Arnold School, is set to star in a new BBC show called The Jetty, set in Lancashire.

Jenna, best known for her roles in Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent, will play rookie detective Ember Manning in the show, a new thriller from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures.

What is The Jetty about?

In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning (Jenna) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.

Who else is in the Jetty?

The show also stars Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone), Laura Marcus (Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey, Gentleman Jack), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Una), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, Dunkirk), Weruche Opia (Slumberland, I May Destroy You), Matthew McNulty (Domina, Misfits), Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Green Knight), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help), Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied) and Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, A Thousand Blows).

What does the first look picture show?

The picture merely shows Jenna dressed as Detective Ember Manning wearing a dark blue shirt, khaki coat and simple hair and makeup.. Behind her is the backdrop of a large lake and she is standing on a jetty.

Has the show been filmed in Lancashire?

As you may already know, there are not many lakes in Lancashire - there is Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes but that certainly does not look like the above scene.

According to IMDb, much of the filming was done at Hollingworth Lake in Littleborough, Greater Manchester, as well as Todmorden, Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire.

What else has been said about The Jetty?

Jenna said: “Working with the BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

