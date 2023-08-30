Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman has been announced as the star of a new show set in Lancashire.

What is the show?

Jenna, best known for her roles in Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent, will play rookie detective Ember Manning in The Jetty, a new thriller from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures.

The shows description reads: “In the four-part series, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenna Coleman is set to star in a new BBC thriller called The Jetty. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

“As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.”

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt, who announced The Jetty at the Edinburgh TV Festival, commented: "The Jetty is so much more than a crime thriller, and with Cat Jones as writer, Firebird Pictures producing and Jenna in the lead role of Ember Manning, I know we have the perfect team in place to create a truly brilliant, brave series. I can’t wait for BBC viewers to discover its many secrets."

What does Jenna say about her latest show?

The 37-year-old former Arnold School head girl said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."

What do the creators say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer, creator and executive producer Cat Jones (Harlots, EastEnders, Waterloo Road) said: "I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true. The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer friendly Firebird, that it really came to life. What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

Advertisement Hide Ad