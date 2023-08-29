Celebrities from across Lancashire have shared how they too were affected by flight cancellations and delays over the bank holiday weekend.

There was major disruption to flights to and from the UK on Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) after the National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety following a technical issue.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North from Burnley took to social media on Monday to say he was stranded in Malaga airport due to the disruption.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1:32pm the 33-year-old wrote “Delayed at Malaga airport for possibly ‘many hours’, and they’ve ran out of beer at the terminal!” alongside a picture of out of service beer taps.

From top left clockwise: Helen Flanagan with her three children, Jordan North finally on a plane, Helen again, and Christine McGuinness posting from her holiday.

Seven hours later on Instagram, Jordan shared an picture of himself finally on an airplane with the caption “Get me home!”

Blackpool born Christine McGuinness, 33, also took to Instagram on Monday to say she was affected by the plane cancellations.

Currently on holiday abroad with her three children, the former model, wrote: “Stranded due to network failures across UK airports, no idea when we can get a flight home but I feel very lucky, we found a place to stay and I get extra time to make more memories with my babies.

“I trust in the universe. I had jobs booked all week, a million things to do at home getting ready to prep for 'back to school' but.. We where meant to stay longer, we have more memories to make, time with my babies is priceless. I actually feel very grateful, we're not home, but we have everything we need”

In another Instagram post, Helen Flanagan, who attended school in Blackburn, shared a story of herself and her three children sitting on the floor of an airport with the caption “flight delays” at around 7pm.

The 33-year-old former Coronation Street actress was trying to entertain her children by blowing bubbles as a various other activities were laid on the floor around them.