Numerous stars from across Lancashire has been nominated for prestigious National Television Awards and they need your votes!

This week, the nominations for the National Television Award (NTA’s) were revealed and numerous TV stars from across Lancashire or shows starring/created by people from Lancashire feature in a host of categories.

All the Lancashire stars up for an NTA

AJ Odudu from Blackburn has secured a spot in the longlist for TV Presenter. She is best known as the presenter of Channel 5’s Big Brother but has also had presenting roles on shows such as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and Eurovision.

Blackpool born actress Jenna Coleman is up for Best Drama Peformance for her role as Liv Taylor in the show Wilderness. The Amazon Prime original series is also up for Best New Drama.

Mr Bates vs. The Post Office which stars Accrington actress Julie Hesmondhalgh is also up for Best New Drama, whilst At Home With the Fury’s, featuring the Morecambe based family of Tyson Fury is up for Factual Entertainment.

Brassic, which stars and is produded by Chorley’s Joe Gilgun is up for Best Comedy as is Meet the Richardsons which stars Lancaster’s Jon Richardson.

Inside No. 9 which Steve Pemberton from Chorley stars in, co-wrote and directed, is also up for Best Comedy whilst series 17 of Taskmaster, also starring Steve, is up for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Top left clockwise: Tyson Fury, Steve Pemberton, Jenna Coleman and Jon Richardson. Credit: Getty

Series two of Trigger Point is then nominated for Best Returning Drama and this was directed by Nelson-born director Jed Mercurio.

Lee Mack, who lived in Blackburn when he was young and attended Everton High School, could also go home with four awards as he is up for Best Presenter, his show Not Going Out is nominated in the Best Comedy category and both his 1% club and Would I Lie to You are up for Quiz Game Show.

Chef Marcus Wareing, who grew up in Southport when it was part of Lancashire, is nominated in the ‘Expert’ category for his part in Masterchef: The Professionals, as is Blackburn based businessman Patrick Grant for The Great British Sewing Bee.

Both the above shows are also nominated in the Talent Show category, as is Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, presented by Blackpool born Zoe Ball.

Meanwhile Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which documents the last few months of Chorley born Derek Draper, is nominated in the Authored Documentary category.

Have any of the stars said anything about their nominations?

Former St Bede’s High School pupil, AJ said: “I have been longlisted for a presenter award at the NTAs this year. How fab! If you want to vote for me and get me on that shortlist then please do.”

Marcus Wareing meanwhile shared the voting link for both the categories he is nominated in.

How can I vote?

To vote for the National Television Awards, visit the website here.

It is free to vote and there are 15 categories, but you do now have to vote in every category.

The NTA’s vote closes on May 31.

When is the National Television Awards ceremony?