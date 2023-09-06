Jenna Coleman: trailer released for Blackpool star's latest series, Wilderness

The trailer for Blackpool born actress Jenna Coleman’s latest series has been released, here is everything we know so far:

The 37-year-old former Emmerdale actress, who attended Arnold School in Blackpool, is starring in the Amazon Prime original series ‘Wilderness’.

Joining Jenna in the cast is The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour, best known from the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The six part psychological thriller also features Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her hit track, Look What You Made Me Do, as the theme tune, and you can read what the Wilderness cast had to say about the singer’s involvement in the show, here.

What is the show about?

Based on B. E. Jones' novel of the same name, the Wilderness follows Liv Taylor (played by Jenna), who upon finding out about her husband Will's affair (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), decides to seek revenge in one of America's most secluded national parks

Whilst on their trip, the pair also come across Will’s colleague Garth (Eric Balfour), and his wife Cara (Ashley Benson).

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

When is it out?

Wilderness is set to premiere on September 15, 2023.

What does the trailer show?

The two minute trailer starts with Liv saying “If you’d have seen us, you’d have hated us, this perfect, happy couple – charming husband, loving wife – finally, I could just be me” as eery music plays and loving scenes are shown.

Jenna as Liv with her husband Will Taylor, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

The music stops as the trailer cuts to a scene where Liv discovers an explicit text on her husband’s phone from someone else and Liv’s voiceover goes “That was my mistake.”

What ensues is a fast paced run through of the show’s events, starting with Liv and Will embarking on the “trip of a lifetime” and showing the moment they bump into a seductive Cara.

Liv continues “You’ve got to admit, it was the perfect place for an accident” as a scene shows her seemingly about to push Will off a cliff before cutting to much later on when a police officer asks to speak to her.

The run through of events continues to a back drop of sexy music, as tensions appear high on the trip between Liv and Cara, and exceptionally show between Liv and Will.

The trailer than asks “How far is to far for reenge” before showing Liv in a variety of highly emotional, almost deranged, scenes.