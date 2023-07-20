First look photos from Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman’s latest television show have been released.

Jenna is set to star in Wilderness, an Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller, as the lead role of Liv Taylor.

The series follows Liv, who upon finding out about her husband Will's affair, played by The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, decides to seek revenge in one of America's most secluded national parks.

Also joining the cast of this ‘twisted love story’ is Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson as Cara and Eric Balfour, best known from the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as Garth, Will’s colleague who bumps into Liv and Will on their trip.

In the pictures, Jenna, 37, can be seen wearing a floral dress, cropped yellow cardigan and a satin hair scarf, as she poses in various pictures with the other cast members.

The series is expected to debut on Prime Video later this year, but you can browse the first look pics below:

