Jenna Coleman: first look pictures from her new show Wilderness featuring Pretty Little Liar's Ashley Benson

First look photos from Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman’s latest television show have been released.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Jenna is set to star in Wilderness, an Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller, as the lead role of Liv Taylor.

The series follows Liv, who upon finding out about her husband Will's affair, played by The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, decides to seek revenge in one of America's most secluded national parks.

Also joining the cast of this ‘twisted love story’ is Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson as Cara and Eric Balfour, best known from the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as Garth, Will’s colleague who bumps into Liv and Will on their trip.

In the pictures, Jenna, 37, can be seen wearing a floral dress, cropped yellow cardigan and a satin hair scarf, as she poses in various pictures with the other cast members.

The series is expected to debut on Prime Video later this year, but you can browse the first look pics below:

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor.

1. Wilderness first look

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna as Liv Taylor

2. Wilderness first look

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna as Liv Taylor Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

The actors were walking through one of America's national parks

3. Wilderness first look

The actors were walking through one of America's national parks Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

Oliver and Jenna

4. Wilderness first look

Oliver and Jenna Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

Jenna and Will with Ashley Benson as Cara and Eric Balfour as Garth

5. Wilderness first look

Jenna and Will with Ashley Benson as Cara and Eric Balfour as Garth Photo: Kailey Shwerman/Prime Video

..

6. Wilderness first look

.. Photo: Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

Jenna, Will, Ashley and Eric.

7. Wilderness first look

Jenna, Will, Ashley and Eric. Photo: Kailey Shwerman/Prime Video

Ashley as Cara

8. Wilderness first look

Ashley as Cara Photo: Kailey Shwerman/Prime Video

