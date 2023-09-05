Blackpool star Alfie Boe OBE has this week made various announcments to his fans, and more are set to come.

Alfie’s first accouncement came in the shape of a new concert he will be presenting and performing in at the end of Autumn.

In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, the 49-year-old Tenor said: “Hi, it’s Alfie Boe and I have an announcement – it’s the most wonderful time of the year! Scala Radio presents Classics at Christmas on November 26th at the London Palladium. Please join myself, the wonderful Penny Smith, the Royal Philarmonic Concert Orchestra, and many guests performing on the show. Tickets are on sale right now- go get them!"

Scala Radio is a classical music digital radio station that Alfie has a show on, and tickets for the event, which starts at 3pm, went on sale yesterday, on Monday, September 4 at 9am.

Left: Alfie Boe (Image: Kirsty O'Connor-Pool/Getty Images). Right: Signing paperwork with Alistair Norbury from BMG (Image: mralfieboe on Instagram)

Also on Monday, the father of two, who grew up in Fleetwood, announced he had signed a new record label and teased that further announcements can be expected very soon.

Sharing pictures of himself signing his new contract on Instagram, Alfie’s caption read: “I'm delighted to announce that I have signed with @bmguk ❤️ Stay tuned for more news coming later this week...”

BMG are a record label and music publishing company who have a staggering list of impressive clients, whilst Alfie’s last eleven albums were with Dacca.

Alfie poses with people from his management, Logan Media Entertainment, and his new record label BMG. Image: mralfieboe on Instagram

Although the nature of Alfie’s other announcements are not yet unknown, one definite new thing on the way is his latest book, ‘Face the Music’, which will be released on September 7.

Face the Music, which is Alfie’s second book, promises to include a whole host of untold stories from his career.

In its description, Ebury Publishing wrote: “Bringing his characteristic sense of cheeky humour to the page, in this heartfelt book Alfie describes for the first time the highs and lows of over a decade singing and performing across the world.