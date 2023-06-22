Entitled ‘Face the Music: My Story’, this will be the 49-year-old actor and tenor’s second book following the release of ‘Alfie: My Story’ in 2012.

The book has been acquired by Ebury Spotlight, the entertainment branch of non-fiction publishers Ebury Publishing, and is set for release on September 7.

What is the book about?

Alfie, who grew up in Fleetwood, promises that Face the Music will include a whole host of untold stories from his career.

In its description, Ebury Publishing wrote: “Bringing his characteristic sense of cheeky humour to the page, in this heartfelt book Alfie describes for the first time the highs and lows of over a decade singing and performing across the world. From personal dinners with Queen Elizabeth II and following in the steps of King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis in Vegas to mischievous antics with Michael Ball, Alfie's book takes us backstage to witness his brilliant career memories.

"But this book is also a heartfelt insight to Alfie's unmasked truth for the first time ever. His unflinching honesty reveals not only the success stories, but also the pressures and how, through challenging times, he learned more about himself than he ever thought possible.

"Laying bare the events that have shaped Alfie into the performer he is today, Face the Music demonstrates to us all that it's not our mistakes that define us - but instead, how we choose to come back from them.”

How to pre-order the book?

You can pre-order from all major book sellers, whilst Waterstones and WHSmith also have signed editions available.