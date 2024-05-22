Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are to front a new BBC road trip series without Preston’s Freddie Flintoff.

Freddie, Paddy and Chris were the hosts of the BBC show Top Gear between 2019 and 2022, when the programme was rested for the "foreseeable future”.

Top Gear had been put on hold after presenter and former England cricket captain Freddie, 46, was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.

In November the corporation said the hosts of the show would have "new projects" with the BBC but this week it has been announced that two of the former Top Gear presenters will be taking on a new project without their Preston born colleague.

The new factual series, which has a working title of ‘Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin', will see Take Me Out star Paddy, 50, and sports journalist Chris, 49, travel to European countries including Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.

Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff on the set of Top Gear. Credit: BBC

Paddy said: "I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the road with Chris Harris.

"Not so much looking forward to sharing a confined space with him. He doesn't believe in deodorant. On the plus side he'll give me something to laugh at along the way. Bring it on!"

Chris added: "Paddy's idea of long-haul travel is driving from Bolton to Blackpool, so this European road trip should be a real eye-opener for both of us.

"When we're finished debating the merits of literally everything we encounter, viewers will hopefully take something rewarding away from our deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity - but I'm just hoping my interest in the subject doesn't dwindle as each mile goes by in Paddy's company."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: "Paddy and Chris are packing their bags and heading off to Europe in this exciting new adventure.

"The pair will explore different countries, cultures and people and will also be trying to discover the secrets to living a long and fulfilling life.

"They will be trying their very best to embrace these new experiences all whilst of course having a good laugh along the way too. Bon voyage chaps.”

Kat Lennox, BBC Studios creative director, factual entertainment, added: "Paddy and Chris' on-screen chemistry has always been a favourite amongst audiences and we're so excited to be bringing more of an insight into their friendship through this adventure of a lifetime.

"With plenty of bants along the way, of course, it's certainly going to be entertaining."

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with broadcast details to be announced in due course.

Freddie pictured during Field of Dreams series one. Credit: BBC

Meanwhile, Freddie will be returning to the BBC with a different TV show later this year.

Last month, it was confirmed that he would be back to film a second series of his BBC show ‘Field of Dreams’.