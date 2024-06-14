38-year-old Jenna Coleman, who grew up in Blackpool and went to the Arnold School, will star in a new BBC show called The Jetty which is due to launch soon on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Jenna, best known for her roles in Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent, plays rookie detective Ember Manning in the show, a new thriller from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures which reportedly” examines sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity and memory.”

In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning (Jenna) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.

As the show’s filming across Lancashire has now finished, the BBC has released a set of eight images from the set.

The new pictures feature The Jetty’s stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, Dunkirk), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey).

Take a look at them below:

