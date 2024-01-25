Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born Jenna Coleman, best known for her roles in Doctor Who, Victoria and The Serpent, attended the premiere of her latest film on Wednesday night (January 24).

Held at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside, the UK premier of 'Jackdaw' was attended by lead actress Jenna, 37, as well as lead actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen and the film's director Jamie Childs.

With her hair in a bun, Jenna wore a black dress with puffed sleeves and silver buttons as well as black heels - her outfit perfectly matching the black 'red carpet' the stars paraded down before the screening.

Here is everything we know so far about Jackdaw:

Jenna Coleman attends the UK Premiere of "Jackdaw" at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Teesside on January 24. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

What is Jackdaw?

The film is a crime drama directed and written by Jamie Childs, who was also a directer for Sandman (2022) featuring Jenna, as well as Willow (2022) and His Dark Materials (2019).

Set over the course of a single night, Jackdaw follows a former motorcross champion and army veteran called Jack Dawson who, broke and caring for his younger brother, agrees to do a job for a local criminal in the North Sea.

However a resulting double cross and his brother's disappearance set Jack and his old bike on a violent journey through England's northern rust belt as he aims to be reunited with his sibling.

Who does Jenna play?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old actress, who grew up in Blackpool and was head girl at Arnold School, plays a character called ‘Bo’ who is Jack's former flame.

L to R: Jamie Childs, Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen attend the UK Premiere of "Jackdaw". (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Who else stars in Jackdaw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cental character, Jack Dawson, is played by British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, 36, who is best known from the Invisible Man and Wilderness, which he stars in with Jenna.

The rest of the cast includes Thomas Turgoose (This is England), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing), Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) and Joe Blakemore (Last Christmas).

The film also features an exclusive new track by Sam Fender.

When is Jackdaw coming out?

The film is in UK cinemas from January, 26.

What else is new with Jenna?

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the BBC shared a first look image of Jenna's upcoming TV show The Jetty, which is a four part detective thriller set in Lancashire.