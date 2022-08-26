This Lancashire multi-service agency is continuing to expand following growing demand
A Lancashire branding and design agency has continued to expand following the appointment of a graphic designer.
Poulton based Studio LWD has taken on Claire Broadley, bringing the multi-service brand-building agency’s team to eleven.
Originally from Spain and now based in Manchester, Claire joins the growing agency founded in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon,
With experience working with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi and the British Council, Studio LWD specialises in full-service branding solutions for tech and pharma businesses and SMEs in a wide variety of sectors.
On joining the agency, Claire said: “This is a really exciting time to be joining Studio LWD and it’s great to be part of a growing team. With a passion for the power of brands to transform businesses, Studio LWD is a creative branding consultancy that creates engaging work, grounded in solid strategy.”
Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “We’re a creative agency and branding consultancy that strongly believes that to deliver the best work, you need the best people to work with you.
“For each project, we provide a dedicated team of skilled professionals made up of consultants, designers, copywriters, strategists and creatives that really understand an industry and its needs. They bring expert insights and fresh creativity to the table, every time and so we’re really pleased to welcome Claire onto our team.”
Earlier this year the agency won the pitch to develop the visual identity for Wimbledon Guild, was appointed by Civitas Club – a start-up aimed at revolutionising fan ownership in sports through the blockchain and by Manchester-based women’s fashion brand and retailer Urban
Bliss.