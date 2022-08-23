Lancashire businesses get set for limelight with just four weeks to go before BIBAs finals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BIBAs journey is a long one for both entrants and the organisers, with the competition having opened to applications in January this year.

With the most robust and vigorous judging process of any business awards in the county, companies vying for glory are put through their paces over several months, and must wait until the glitzy ceremony in September to learn if they’ve been successful in their respective categories.

While entrants are being grilled, the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce that organises the awards is busy putting everything in place to ensure the big night goes with a bang.

Babs Murphy speaking at the BIBAs awards ceremony in Blackpool

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber said: “Making the BIBAs a success and something that Lancashire businesses are eager to take part in every year takes a huge amount of effort behind the scenes.

“From the minute we open for applications, it’s non-stop all the way. That includes sifting the applications, appointing and training our judges, juggling diaries for interviews, securing sponsors, sourcing suppliers for the awards night, making sure the venue is ready to impress and booking the top entertainment that our guests can look forward to, it’s an immense challenge.

“We do it because it’s part of what makes the BIBAs stand out as ‘the one they all want to win’, the Oscars of the Lancashire business scene.

The BIBAs awards at the Blackpool Tower ballroom, with one of the large versions of the winner's statuettes in the foreground

“Applicants know that our detailed and unbiased judging process is designed to produce genuinely deserving winners, which makes a win even more sought after, and who wouldn’t want to receive that accolade in front of a thousand of their peers at a ceremony to remember?”

Babs said that the Chamber team is now beginning to make its final preparations for the awards night which is taking place in the splendour of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday, September 16, with the winners and details of the star-name entertainment both remaining a closely guarded secret until then.