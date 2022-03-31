Branding and design agency Studio LWD has won a rebrand project for Manchester-based women’s fashion brand and retailer Urban Bliss following a six-way competitive pitch.

Designed in the UK, Urban Bliss’s catwalk trends, influencer and celebrity-style inspired collections are sold direct to consumers through its own website and wholesale to major retailers, including New Look and ASOS, and independent shops throughout the world.

The full rebrand project will aim to reach out to highly trend-driven girls looking for quality fashion that does not compromise on sustainability. The rebranding project to be undertaken by Studio LWD will include customer analysis, brand strategy, brand identity, tone of voice, logo design, colour palette, fonts, iconography, photography, label design, packaging, online visuals, social media, corporate stationery, and web guidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studio LWD of Poulton has been chosen to rebrand the fashion label Urban Bliss

Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “We are over the moon to have won this end-to-end rebranding brief from an exciting northern brand with huge ambitions and aims to disrupt the market in positive ways that will appeal to trend conscious girls and women across the UK and the world.

“Urban Bliss are forward thinking, with a creative mindset, unafraid to challenge the status quo, which makes them a perfect client for us, so we are hugely excited to be working with them.”

Founded in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon, Poulton-based Studio LWD is a ten-strong multi-service brand-building agency with experience working with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi and the British Council.