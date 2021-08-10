Fylde coast agency wins national environmental brief

The multidisciplinary environmental firm which specialises in contaminated land and geotechnical consulting and surveying engaged Studio LWD to take charge of a brand refresh as they look to bring geotechnical consulting into modernity.

The project will see Studio LWD’s team create a new, fresh and professional brand with strong visuals, both off and online, resulting in stronger connections with the target community.

Matthew Blakey, managing director of Your Environment, engaged Studio LWD after seeing an article shared on LinkedIn about its success.

Poulton agency Studio LWD has won a national environmental brief

He said: “After a quick call, it was evident that the team were exactly who we needed to work with, and they completely understood what we are looking to achieve.

“With plenty of case studies, and great communication, their great track record really helped give me confidence. It’s been a fantastic decision and we are looking forward to continuing the partnership.”

The appointment by Your Environment follows a successful start to 2021, in which the agency has been appointed by six large clients in the space of just three months, including Spirit Health.

Founder and creative director at Studio LWD, Laura Weldon, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with YourEnvironment. They’re a nationwide company with small business values, so it’s an honour to get creative with a brand that has such an outreach, and a commitment to their industry.

“This is another big win for us at Studio LWD and marks another milestone for us in this already successful year – making us even more excited for what’s to come.”