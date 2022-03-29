The affordable homes on Bourne Road will be managed by housing provider Jigsaw Homes Group in what is its largest grant funded development scheme to date.

The development will create a mix of 123 homes for affordable rent and 87 available through Rent to Buy, where people will have the ability to buy their home after five years.

Wyre Borough Council unanimously approved plans for the scheme, which is being developed by Breck Homes, and funded by Homes England, to provide affordable housing for the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building site at Bourne Road where 210 homes are to be built on the site of the former ICI power station

The scheme will see a mix of 81 one-bedroom apartments, 51 two-bedroom houses, 66 three-bedroom houses, six four-bedroom houses and six bungalows all constructed on the former Thornton power station site. This was built by ICI in 1995 before its eventual demolition in 2009, leaving behind a large brownfield site.

Significant remediation work was done by Breck Homes to remove contamination and existing relic foundations and prepare the ground for development.

The housing development will include ample green spaces for residents, alongside flat, open streets, driveways for car parking and electric vehicle charging points. Flood resilience measures will also be incorporated, with homes built above the flood zone in the area.

A computer generated image of how the new homes at Bourne Road Thornton will look

Garnet Fazackerley operations director for development at Jigsaw Homes Group said: “We are really pleased that work has now begun on what will be our largest housing development scheme yet to ensure we deliver much-needed, affordable homes to Wyre with our partners Homes England, Breck Homes and Wyre Borough Council.

“This is part of our ambitious but achievable drive to deliver 800 new, affordable and sustainable homes a year across our areas of operation.”

Andy Garnett, Director of Breck Homes said: “It has taken a lot of hard work and effort by the team to get this scheme off the ground. We are delighted to have started work with our partners and are already ahead of the programme on the site’s delivery.”

The development is expected to be completed in March 2026, five years after it was given planning permission by Wyre council.