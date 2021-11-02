Proposals for 130 new houses in Thornton lodged with Wyre planners

Developer BXB Thornton is seeking outline planning permission for the construction of the homes on land off Fleetwood Road North, behind the popular Iron Horse pub.

The site is also close to the Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone and the developer said the new homes would be a perfect fit for the major employment site.

The application also includes the creation of raised development plots and a floodwater storage channel, diversion, and works to watercourses and the creation of a pond.

The site of the proposed homes in Thornton

Planning consultant Peter Tooher, who is advising the developer, said the site has already been allocated for housing by Wyre Council as part of its housing masterplan and local residents have had the benefit of a detailed consultation in July this year.

Mr Tooher said: “We’ve worked very hard with Wyre Council and other statutory partners to devise a strategy that will bring this longstanding commitment forward for development, meeting local housing needs.

“Our outline proposals reflect the opportunities of the site and incorporates Springfield Burn as a wildlife corridor as part of a wider flood management strategy.”

Papers showed the site can accommodate up to 130 new houses with a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

The ones proposed are set in plots with private rear gardens, and each would have one or two dedicated off-street parking spaces.

The developer argued that there are a number of potential benefits of the scheme, including jobs within the local supply chain when the development is built and more demand for local retailers and other service providers.

Vehicle access is included in the plans, including the eastward extension of the access road into the Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone.

The proposed development is the latest of several housing schemes in Thornton, including one just up the road.

In April, an application for 210 new homes on land near the Burn Naze, on the former ICI site off Bourne Road, was unanimously approved by council planners.

That affordable homes scheme from applicant Breck Homes will see 85 one-bed, 53 two-bed, 66 three-bed and six four-bed properties built on the site.

In September, Wainhomes was granted full planning permission for 80 homes in the Stanah area of Thornton – and outline planning for almost 200 more plus a primary school were also granted.

The hybrid application for a site off Lambs Road and Raikes Road was approved after the application went before Wyre’s planning committee.

A total of 431 homes are earmarked for that site by the developer, with the first phase of 157 already underway. However, Wyre’s planning committee refused controversial proposals for flats on Hillylaid Road, Thornton, in April.

Councillors threw out developer James Carter Homes’ plans demolish the property Craiglands in Hillylaid Road for new 33 retirement flats in April, amid concerns there were too few parking spaces proposed to accommodate the number of flats.