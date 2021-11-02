Child hospitalised after 'tripping over' at Thornton nursery

An air ambulance landed on the field at the corner of Poachers Way and Fleetwood Road North at approximately midday today (November 2).

A road ambulance was also reported spotted outside Little Explorers Nursery and Forest School in West Drive, with medical staff seen going into the establishment.

Staff at the nursery have confirmed a child was taken to hospital after "tripping over".

"A child tripped over at the nursery and an ambulance was called," a spokesman for Little Explorers Nursery said.

"It was expected to take an hour and a half to arrive so instead an air ambulance was sent."

North West Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at around 11.20am.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "An emergency ambulance and an air ambulance crew attended," a spokesman for NWAS said.

"A patient has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by road for treatment."