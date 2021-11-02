Casualty taken to hospital after air ambulance spotted responding to incident in Thornton
A person has been taken to hospital after paramedics were spotted responding to an incident in Thornton.
An air ambulance landed on fields located at the corner of Poachers Way and Fleetwood Road North at around midday today (November 2).
A road ambulance was also reported spotted outside Little Explorers Nursery and Forest School in West Drive, with medical staff seen going into the establishment.
North West Ambulance Service said they were called to the area shortly after 11.20am but were unable to confirm the nature of the incident.
"An emergency ambulance and an air ambulance crew attended," a spokesman for NWAS said.
"A patient has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by road for treatment."
Little Explorers Nursery and Forest School has been approached for comment.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.