The Boulevard: Bookings being taken at new £12m hotel at Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach's new hotel is now open. Here's the latest on the project:

What’s the latest?

Bookings are being taken at the new £12 million Boulevard Hotel at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which was built on the site of the former Star pub on the Promenade in South Shore and is now open.

What has it got?

The Boulevard is a 120-bedroom luxury hotel, including eight junior suites, two park view suites and eight coastal suites. All of them have either coastal vistas or direct views of the attractions and rollercoasters at the Pleasure Beach.

How much does it cost?

A one night bed and breakfast stay for two adults (tomorrow night) would cost £219 for a deluxe executive room, £239 for a deluxe executive coastal room, £279 for a coastal junior suite, £289 for a park view suite, or £359 for a coastal suite. A family room for four would cost £249, while a park family room would cost £269, with a coastal family room available at the same price. There are also hotel plus Pleasure Beach wristband packages available.

What is the hotel like?

Pleasure Beach bosses said it features bespoke artwork complemented by materials sourced from British companies, including handmade furniture by Tetrad, Designers Guild fabrics, and wall coverings by Andrew Martin.

The owner’s view?

Amanda Thompson, the Pleasure Beach’s managing director, said: “This is a continuation of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ongoing investment and a pivotal moment for the town as a whole. We are proud to be at the very heart of a transformation that will see Blackpool become one of the UK’s most exciting resorts.”

Where can I book?

For more information on the Boulevard Hotel, or to book a room, visit boulevardhotel.co.uk