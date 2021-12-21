Qatar pays £85m to join small nuclear reactor project

Rolls-Royce Group has reached agreement with Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, to invest £85m in Rolls-Royce SMR Limited.

Rolls-Royce SMR is building a new technology solution to deliver affordable, low carbon, nuclear power. A single power station will occupy around one tenth of the size of a conventional nuclear generation site and power approximately one million homes.

QIA will join Rolls-Royce Group, BNF Resources UK Ltd and Exelon Generation Ltd as shareholders in Rolls-Royce SMR, taking a 10 per cent share of the equity.

Rolls Royce SMR's vision of how the new power stations could look

Mr Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of QIA commented: “QIA is investing in the energy transition and funding the technologies that enable low carbon electricity generation.

"We will continue to seek out investments that align with our mandate to deliver long-term value for future generations through responsible sustainable investments.”

Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce Group, said: “I am tremendously pleased to announce that we have further strengthened our relationship with Qatar, through QIA’s investment in the Rolls-Royce SMR business.

"We have successfully raised the capital we need to establish Rolls-Royce SMR and it is encouraging to confirm that the business is now set up to succeed.”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s global leadership in nuclear innovation and follows the £210 million of government investment in the development in Small Modular Reactors.

“It represents a huge step forward in our plan to deploy more home-grown, affordable clean energy - ensuring greater energy independence for the UK, highly skilled jobs and bringing cheaper, cleaner electricity to people’s homes.”