Harts Amusements in Bispham closes after 60 years of trading - here's what is planned for the site
A popular family-run attraction in Bispham has closed following 60 years of trading - but there are new plans for the site.
Harts Amusements on Queen's Promenade closed its doors on Thursday (January 4) after 60 years of trading.
The owners announced in December that they had sold the premises to retire and that the site would change ownership.
Customers shared fond memories and thanked the "wonderful family" for hours of fun following the news.
Mitchell Hart told the Gazette he had been "overwhelmed" by the support and kind words that he had received from customers.
"People from all over the country have contacted us, sending in pictures which were lovely to see, memories that we will treasure," he said.
"We thank you all for supporting us over the last 60 years, it has been a pleasure."
As the shutters came down for the final time, a spokesman for Harts Amusements said: "We’re not crying…You are!
"All the best to all of our customers past and present, take care!"
Bispham Kitchen on Red Bank Road have since announced that they are the new owners of Harts Amusements.
Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens Ltd, confirmed the arcade would reopen but with some changes.
He said: "As the new owners of the site, it is our intention to retain much of the tradition that Hart's worked so hard to establish and preserve, within a more up-to-date concept.
"Our present intention is to keep a family-oriented amusement arcade on the Promenade frontage of the site, though on a slightly smaller scale.
"We also hope to build a fast food stand serving hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and donuts in the main building."
Steve said he also wanted to create a single large retail outlet on Red Bank Road where three shops used to be
He hopes the unit will become a pharmacy to help the local community following the closure of nearby chemist's in the area.
Manfredi’s ice cream shop will remain as it is and Queens Mansions holiday apartments have been consulted and are "fully on board" with the plans.
All going well, Steve hopes the revamped site will reopen in June or July, 2024.
"Bispham Kitchen and Hart's have fed from each other, if you will," Steve added.
"When a family turns up the parents go to the arcade and the parents come for a meal, and they're right next door to each other, so it's holding people in the area.
"So I think it is important for Bispham Kitchen that the arcade remains and vice versa as well."