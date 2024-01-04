A popular family-run attraction in Bispham has closed following 60 years of trading - but there are new plans for the site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harts Amusements on Queen's Promenade closed its doors on Thursday (January 4) after 60 years of trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers shared fond memories and thanked the "wonderful family" for hours of fun following the news.

Mitchell Hart said he had been "overwhelmed" by the support and kind words he had received from customers (Credit: Harts Amusements)

Mitchell Hart told the Gazette he had been "overwhelmed" by the support and kind words that he had received from customers.

"People from all over the country have contacted us, sending in pictures which were lovely to see, memories that we will treasure," he said.

"We thank you all for supporting us over the last 60 years, it has been a pleasure."

Harts Amusements was sold after 60 years of trading (Credit: Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the shutters came down for the final time, a spokesman for Harts Amusements said: "We’re not crying…You are!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The shutters are now down and the machines have been switched off for the final time.

"All the best to all of our customers past and present, take care!"

Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens Ltd, is the new owner of Harts Amusements

Bispham Kitchen on Red Bank Road have since announced that they are the new owners of Harts Amusements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens Ltd, confirmed the arcade would reopen but with some changes.

He said: "As the new owners of the site, it is our intention to retain much of the tradition that Hart's worked so hard to establish and preserve, within a more up-to-date concept.

Steve Hoddy confirmed the arcade would reopen but with some changes (Credit: Harts Amusements)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our present intention is to keep a family-oriented amusement arcade on the Promenade frontage of the site, though on a slightly smaller scale.

"We also hope to build a fast food stand serving hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and donuts in the main building."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said he also wanted to create a single large retail outlet on Red Bank Road where three shops used to be

He hopes the unit will become a pharmacy to help the local community following the closure of nearby chemist's in the area.

Manfredi’s ice cream shop will remain as it is and Queens Mansions holiday apartments have been consulted and are "fully on board" with the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All going well, Steve hopes the revamped site will reopen in June or July, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bispham Kitchen and Hart's have fed from each other, if you will," Steve added.

"When a family turns up the parents go to the arcade and the parents come for a meal, and they're right next door to each other, so it's holding people in the area.