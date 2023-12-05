Customers share fond memories at Harts Amusements and thank the ‘wonderful family’ for hours of fun as they retire after 60 years.

Fun-seekers look back on happy days of playing ‘2p games’ and having ‘lots of fun for little money’.

Some customers have visited the arcade, on Queens Promenade, for generations – and say the Harts family will be ‘sadly missed’, as the business is passed to new owners.

Denise Faulkner said: “Years of families enjoying the wonderful amusements and stopping for a donut outside to walk through the illuminations and they did the best.”

Harts Amusements - Mitchell Hart (pictured) and the family have sold the arcade on Queens Promenade after 60 years of trading.

The owners of the well-loved arcade confirmed ‘with a heavy heart’, on 03 Dec 2023, that they have sold the business.

Secret donut recipe has been passed to new owners

It will remain open under new ownership, and the Harts have passed their secret donut recipe on to the buyers.

"Spent a lot of my youth in there, mainly playing Streefighter 2 and mortal combat with Charlie Hart,” said Brian Foster.

Hours of fun playing video games

A Bispham resident said he had ‘hours of fun’ playing Space Invaders, Asteroids & Galaxian’s in the 1980s.

“Making 10p last an afternoon once the game was mastered. Thank-you and good luck” said Andrew Upton-Ford.

Harts Amusements, on the Queen’s Promenade, has announced it will close on Jan 03, 2024.

Overwhelmed with support