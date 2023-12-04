Owners of Harts Amusements sell popular family-run arcade in Blackpool after 60 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harts Amusements, on the Queen’s Promenade, has announced it will close on Jan 03, 2024.
Customers described their sadness and shock, as the owners of the well-loved arcade confirmed ‘with a heavy heart’, that they have sold the business.
The Harts posted on Facebook, on Dec 03, 2023, to thank their customers and wish the new owners’ success for the future.
"The majority of our customers are either local or returning customers from all over the country. It has been a pleasure to watch you having so much fun. So many of you first visited us as children and now have brought your own children and grandchildren to visit.”
The long-serving company has also urged customers to visit before Jan 03 to redeem any outstanding redemption tickets.