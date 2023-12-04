A popular family-run attraction on the Blackpool sea front has been sold after 60 years of trading.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harts Amusements, on the Queen’s Promenade, has announced it will close on Jan 03, 2024.

Customers described their sadness and shock, as the owners of the well-loved arcade confirmed ‘with a heavy heart’, that they have sold the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harts posted on Facebook, on Dec 03, 2023, to thank their customers and wish the new owners’ success for the future.

Harts Amusements has been sold after 60 years of trading

"The majority of our customers are either local or returning customers from all over the country. It has been a pleasure to watch you having so much fun. So many of you first visited us as children and now have brought your own children and grandchildren to visit.”