News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Owners of Harts Amusements sell popular family-run arcade in Blackpool after 60 years

A popular family-run attraction on the Blackpool sea front has been sold after 60 years of trading.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Harts Amusements, on the Queen’s Promenade, has announced it will close on Jan 03, 2024.

Customers described their sadness and shock, as the owners of the well-loved arcade confirmed ‘with a heavy heart’, that they have sold the business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Harts posted on Facebook, on Dec 03, 2023, to thank their customers and wish the new owners’ success for the future.

Most Popular
Harts Amusements has been sold after 60 years of tradingHarts Amusements has been sold after 60 years of trading
Harts Amusements has been sold after 60 years of trading
Read More
Santa Dash pictures as thousands line the promenade

"The majority of our customers are either local or returning customers from all over the country. It has been a pleasure to watch you having so much fun. So many of you first visited us as children and now have brought your own children and grandchildren to visit.”

The long-serving company has also urged customers to visit before Jan 03 to redeem any outstanding redemption tickets.

Related topics:BlackpoolFacebook