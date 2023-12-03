Thousands of Santas took to the prom today for a dash which has raised funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Blackpool Santa Dash returned to the resort this weekend (Sunday, December 3), with participants of all ages taking to the Promenade in Santa suits, all in the name of charity.

The event was full of festive cheer for those dashing along the Prom and for the thousands of spectators enjoying the zany spectacle along two miles of the seafront.

Blackpool’s Santa Dash raises vital funds for Brian House – the only children's hospice on the Fylde coast. It is also kindly sponsored by The Kentown Wizard Foundation.

Last year’s event saw more than 1,800 Santas take part and raised more than £35,000 for the children's hospice.

Were you one of the Santa’s madly dashing down the Prom? Any familiar faces in the scenes below? Share your own pictures and tag your friends in the Facebook comments.

