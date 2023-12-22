A popular family-run attraction in Bispham has been bought by a well-known business - and they have exciting plans for the site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bispham Kitchen on Red Bank Road have announced that they are the new owners of Harts Amusements on Queen's Promenade.

It comes after the previous owners of the site confirmed they were retiring on January 3, 2024 after 60 years of trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens Ltd, has confirmed the arcade will reopen but with some changes.

Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens Ltd

"As the new owners of the site, it is our intention to retain much of the tradition that Hart's worked so hard to establish and preserve, within a more up-to-date concept," he said.

"Our present intention is to keep a family-oriented amusement arcade on the Promenade frontage of the site, though on a slightly smaller scale.

"We also hope to build a fast food stand serving hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and donuts in the main building."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve also wants to create a single large retail outlet on Red Bank Road where three shops used to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hopes the unit will become a pharmacy to help the local community following the closure of nearby chemist's in the area.

Harts Amusements was sold after 60 years of trading (Credit: Google)

Manfredi’s ice cream shop will remain as it is and Queens Mansions holiday apartments have been consulted and are "fully on board" with the plans. Steve added: "With over a century of trading between them under the same ownership, Bispham Kitchen (46 years) and Harts Amusements (60 years) have stood out as twin pillars of stability at the Promenade end of Red Bank Road.

"Red Bank Road used to be a focal point for community shopping in the 70s and early 80s, with its butchers, wet fish shop, greengrocers and newsagents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, since the arrival of Sainsbury’s in 1984, most of the trades became no longer viable because they could not compete with the supermarket.

"Bispham Kitchen and Hart’s, however, have stood the test of time, and both have expanded and moved from strength to strength in the meantime." Plans for the site are currently being drawn up by an architect and planning permission is being sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All going well, Steve hopes the revamped site will reopen in June or July, 2024.

Mitchell Hart, the previous owner of Harts Amusements, said he was "overwhelmed" by the support and kind words that he had received from customers

"Bispham Kitchen and Hart's have fed from each other, if you will," Steve said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When a family turns up the parents go to the arcade and the parents come for a meal, and they're right next door to each other, so it's holding people in the area.

"So I think it is important for Bispham Kitchen that the arcade remains and vice versa as well."

After it was announced the site would change ownership, customers shared fond memories and thanked the "wonderful family" for hours of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell Hart told the Gazette: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and kind words that we have received from customers.

"Without them we wouldn't have had a running business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People from all over the country have contacted us, sending in pictures which were lovely to see, memories that we will treasure.