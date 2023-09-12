News you can trust since 1873
4000 patients in Blackpool left without a pharmacy as Lloyds closes in Bispham Sainsburys

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST
More than 4000 patients were left searching for a new pharmacy after Lloyds was forced to close in a Blackpool village – prompting fears about the falling numbers of community chemists.

The chemist was located inside Sainsbury’s in Bispham, but closed three weeks ago due to issues with the NHS contract.

4,000 patients were left having to find a new pharmacist – which fits with a worrying trend across the UK.

Recent BBC analysis has shown the number of pharmacies in England has fallen by 160 in the past two years with the number of community chemists down to the lowest number since 2015.

During Covid, local pharmacies remained open and accessible for patient’s health concerns and needs whilst access to GP surgeries was severely reduced with the number of stores now declining rapidly due to the influx of online pharmacies and further issues surrounding the current contract with the NHS.

Whilst there is this major growth in online prescription services, it is clear that many patients in the country, especially in the older age brackets, see pharmacies as much more than a prescription ‘pick up point’ and more of a service to provide advice and information.

Local pharmacy owner Aisling O’Brien, CEO of O’Briens Pharmacy Group and local Bispham village pharmacy explains:

“It is vital to recognise community pharmacies for what they are. They are not only dispensers of prescriptions, although this is a major role, they are a hub to provide advice and healthcare services of all kinds to the local community. We are trusted medication experts who have strong and close connections with local people and with over 1.5 million customers seeing a local pharmacist in England each day it is important we are available to guide each and every one on dietary supplements, herbal products, travel and vaccination advice, seasonal jabs and NHS blood pressure checks alongside the regular and important prescriptions.

Many pharmacies also work closely with other healthcare professionals to develop and manage medication treatment plans. ”

O’Briens pharmacy has availability for anyone who has recently lost their regular pharmacy with Aisling continuing, “We would be delighted to meet any new patients and take time to understand their medical history and future, on-going requirements. We also provide a regular prescription delivery service but with the same token our days are certainly made better by seeing patients in our pharmacy, the opportunity to just listen is fundamental.”

