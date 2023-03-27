Aldi at Blackpool Retail Park in Squires Gate Lane will reveal its new look when it reopens at 8am on Thursday, March 30

The store closed for refurbishment last Friday (March 24) to create a more ‘customer-focused layout’.

Store manager Ed Lawrence said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

What’s different?

Aldi says the ‘fresh new look’ allows for items to be found more easily with increased space for some of its most popular products and some new ranges.

It will also boast a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The new layout has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to ‘make shopping effortless’.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Specialbuys just for re-opening week

Customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find the popular Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of garden and patio items, including a pressure washer for £119.99, a 10-pack of wooden decking tiles for £19.99 and slate effect planters from £12.99.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores across the UK and the company said it has based the redesigns on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The store already employs 30 staff from the local area but Aldi says the Blackpool refurbishment will create additional jobs.