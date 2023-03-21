News you can trust since 1873
National chain hopes to open its first coffee shop in Blackpool town centre

A national chain of coffee shops looks set to come to Blackpool after plans were submitted to take over a unit at the Houndshill Centre.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:33 GMT

Bob & Berts, whose nearest outlet is in Preston, has submitted a planning application to the council seeking permission to develop a site on Victoria Street.

The unit has previously been used as a discount catalogue store.

The planning application is for the installation of a new door and window, timber cladding to the ground floor frontage and the positioning of barriers around the forecourt.

How the coffee shop could look inside
Permission is also being sought for new signage to include three internally illuminated fascia signs, one externally illuminated projecting sign,two menu boards, and window vinyls at ground floor level.

There would also be a display of window vinyls on the first floor; and non-illuminated panels on the forecourt barriers.

The ground floor would be used as the coffee shop with disabled toilet facilities, while the kitchen, staff facilities and main customer toilets would be located on the first floor.

A design statement accompanying the application says: “Bob & Berts are a small chain of cafe/restaurants founded in 2013 in Portstewart, Northern Ireland.

bob & berts hopes to open in Blackpool
“In the few years since then, they have increased their share of the coffee shop industry with their ‘proper coffee and great grub’.

“They specialise in artisan coffee and hand-made sandwiches and specialist cakes and pastries. They now operate approximately 25 stores in Ireland and Scotland with its most recent site in Carlisle.”

The signage has been designed “to help bring the personality of Bob & Berts from around the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland to Victoria Street.”

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it would represent the latest investment in Blackpool’s hospitality offer.

The proposed site in Victoria Street
National chain Turtle Bay, which operates restaurants and cocktail bars across the country, is set to take over the the former Che Bar and Coco Lounge on the ground floor of Forshaw’s Hotel, formerly the Clifton Hotel, in Talbot Square.

It is due to open time for the summer season, with an offering including Caribbean-inspired food, rum cocktails and laid-back reggae beats.

The Bob & Bert’s application will be considered by town hall planners at a future date.

