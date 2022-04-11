Another bar approved for Poulton town centre on site of closed down Santander bank
A closed-down bank in the heart of Poulton will be turned into a swanky champagne bar serving fresh cocktails from 10.30pm until 3am each night.
Wyre Council approved the proposals, submitted by EA Wallace Ltd, for the transformation of the former Santander branch in Market Place on Thursday.
The new three-story bar will be the latest in a list of new drinking establishments set up on the Fylde coast in recent years.
The Stocks and Shilling Bar opened in the former Natwest Bank, also in Market Place, in May 2021.
A new branch of Marvin’s cocktail bar was recently given planning permission to set up in the former B&M Bargains shop on Highfield Road, Blackpool, while in Cleveleys an application has been lodged to turn the former Barclays Bank, on The Crescent East, into a public house.
The champagne bar, which is located in a conservation area, will operate seven days a week from 10.30pm until 3am, in accordance with other similar drinking establishments in Poulton.
The building will be renovated, with alterations to the front and side elevations and the erection of front dormer and canopy, and restored to the early 20th century style identified as the dominant architectural style within the town.
A planning statement submitted by Smith & Love planning consultants said: “The proposed re-use of this vacant building to another main town centre use is in keeping with the character of this part of the conservation area and will also have a positive impact on the character of the area and its long-term vitality.
"The proposed champagne bar will attract customers in the day and evening economy and will provide an anchor point for shoppers in this part of the conservation area.
“The proposed changes to this building are favourable as it will enhance the building’s contribution to the conservation area, and will have a natural impact on the setting of the listed buildings in the area."
They said the bar ‘will not result in any harm to the conservation area or any other designated heritage assets within the vicinity of the site’.