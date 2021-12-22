Plans to turn another former bank into a new bar in Poulton

The Santander branch in Market Place closed on Thursday August 12, leaving just two banks left in the town after a string of branch closures.

Now an application has been submitted to Wyre planners for a change of use of the building from a bank to a drinking establishment.

The plans by EA Wallace Ltd, including an artist's impression of the proposed new bar, would see the replacement of the existing 1980s shop front with an a 'Crittall' style double entry door, with black steel framing and glass panels, and a retractable awning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the new bar proposed for the former Santander building in Poulton.

It follows similar schemes on the Fylde coast in recent years, including the transformation of the former Nat West Bank, also in Market Place, into the Stocks and Shilling Bar, which opened in Poulton in May this year.

In Cleveleys, an application has been lodged with planners to turn the former Barclays Bank, on The Crescent East, into a public house.

Poulton's night time economy is vibrant and booming, with several new bars and restaurants opening in the town centre area in the past three years alone, and some have welcomed the fact that old bank building will not lie empty for long, if these latest plans are approved.

However, other residents have complained that the night time economy is growing at the expense of actual town centre shops.

The site for the proposed bar at Market Place in Poulton

In papers submitted to the council on behalf of the applicants, a planning statement said: "The application site lies within the heart of Poulton-le-Fylde town centre and is therefore considered an appropriate location for this type of development.

"The proposed conversion will require some internal and external alterations including Crittall style windows with a steel balustrade

"Juliet style balconies will be created at first and second floor.

"The proposals also include the addition of a modest dormer window which will reflect the style of other buildings within the Conservation Area.

"Overall, the proposals offer an enhancement to the character of the surrounding area and will bring this vacant unit into an attractive and viable use."

There are no residential properties directly attached to the building, the closest residential properties are to the rear of the site at Queens Square.