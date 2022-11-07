Gary Armer’s eye-catching oil painting, ‘Life Finds a Way’ , won the £3,000 prize after impressing judges with his remarkable brush work and his unusual subject matter.

He also joins 50 shortlisted artists whose work is being exhibited at [email protected] on the South Bank in London between November 23 and 27.

In the most remarkable detail, Gary’s painting realistically depicts his cherished collection of toy dinosaurs which he has kept since he was a child.

Artist Gary Armer has won the British Art Prize 2022 with one of his paintings. Here he is shown with other works in the series

And judges were so astounded by Gary’s technique in bringing the subjects so vividly to life that they agreed to award him the main British Art Prize.

His painting is one of a series of similar works he entitled ‘Organised Chaos’, with the others bringing to life his collections of toy soldiers an toy cars.

The competition was organised by influential Artists & Illustrators magazine and Gary was revealed as the winner in the December edition, which actually came out last week.

Artist Gary Armer, who has has won the British Art Prize 2022 with one of his paintings, uses incredible technique to capture tiny objects in such detail

Dad-of-three Gary, 37, said: “When I discovered I’d won I was over the moon.

"They even used my painting on the front cover of that edition.

"To win a prize as prestigious as that, against so many talented artists, was just incredible

"I can’t wait to see my painting being exhibited at the South Bank in London.”

Gary Armer's paint work is so detailed it almost appears as if the viewer is looking at the actual objects rather than a painting.

The annual British Art Prize, in associating with brush pen manufacturer edding, was designed to provide artists of all ages and abilities with a platform to gain valuable exposure and recognition for their work.

The esteemed judging panel consisted of Scottish artist Bruce McLean, professional artist, tutor and Artists & Illustrators columnist Jake Spicer, Niki Browes, editor of Artists &Illustrators magazine, The One Show’s artist in residence Adebanje Alade and Andy Gutteridge, managing director of edding.

They had the unenviable task of narrowing thousands of entries down to a long list of 150 before choosing the shortlist of 50 – and finally the winner.

Gary, a self-taught professional artist who studied design at the University of Salford, thanked friends and family members who voted for him in another prize within the competition, the People’s Choice Award.

Gary Armer with the actual painting which won the British Art Prize