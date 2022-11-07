Taking place at the museum of fun and entertainment in Houndshill Shopping Centre, the free family fun event was celebrating ‘Doddy Day’, which first came to Liverpool in 2020. The annual celebration has this year made its way over to Blackpool to mark the town’s love for the legendary entertainer.

Between 11am-2pm, attendees joined in with happy sing alongs – including of Ken's famous 'Happiness' song – listened to a musician playing, and discovered more about Ken's 60 year long career and jokes, particularly of his time in the seaside resort.

Doddy Day at Showtown's Activity Hub in the Houndshill. Pictured are Kerry Vasiliou, Phill Fairhurst and Ken Bowe.

Speaking on the day, Kerry Vasiliou, the learning and engagement manager at Blackpool Council said: “Ken is synonymous with Blackpool, performing here at the Opera House, at the piers, and at the Grand Theatre as well, and so many people have loved coming to see Ken perform here with his very funny and very long shows in Blackpool, so we celebrate Ken in the museum, in our shows gallery all about famous people who have performed in Blackpool, and Ken is one of our superstars so we are celebrating his life and career today!”

After Doddy Day ended, Kerry added: "It was a really successful event, and even Lady Anne Dodds, so Ken’s wife, attended, and she was singing and playing the piano herself, and we were singing along and listening to some really nice anecdotes of her time with Ken on stage, which was lovely. We were visited by lots of people and it haD a really nice atmosphere!”

Born in Knotty Ash, Liverpool in 1927, Ken Dodd went on to become one of the country’s most beloved entertainers as a comedian, singer and occasional actor. He sadly passed away in March 2018, aged 90, but remains an icon of the industry to this day.

*Our photographer went down to capture Doddy Day at Showdown, but his images and footage were taken before the event started.

Live music was played throughout the day, with the occasional sing-a-long!