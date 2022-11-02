The 21 best pubs for a pint in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre as recommended by the CAMRA Good Beer Guide
The 21 best pubs for a pint in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are listed in the newly published 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide.
The guide, published annually by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), helps beer lovers take a comprehensive look at the local beer scene by detailing the best pubs and keeping track of brewery numbers.
CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.
"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.
“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.
"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”
Discover all of the pubs listed, as well as more information about your local beer scene, with CAMRA’s new Good Beer Guide app or you can order your copy here.
21 pubs from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre featured in the guide, eight from Blackpool. nine from Fylde, and four from Wyre. Take a look at them below: