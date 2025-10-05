The World Fireworks Championships will light up Blackpool with a final spectacular display. Here's all the details on when and where to catch the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Fireworks Championships returned to Blackpool last month, with Amir Morani Fireworks and Dance of Fire producing incredible displays over the promenade on September 26 and 27.

The wonder isn’t over yet though, with one more magnificent show to take place this month. Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the World Fireworks Championships?

The event is one of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic shows, bringing top international teams to Blackpool for choreographed displays set to music.

World Fireworks Championship: Watch as dazzling display makes sky sparkle with colour. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert/National World

Launches take place from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower, drawing tens of thousands of spectators each night.

When is the Blackpool final of the World Fireworks Championships?

The final will take place on Saturday, October 11, and will feature Orion - the 2015 winners from Canada - for a night of breathtaking fireworks, music and fun. The build-up begins at 7.30pm, with the fireworks starting at approximately 8.30pm.

Where is the final and how do I watch?

The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier.

Do I need a ticket?

The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.

Blackpool played host to the World Fireworks Championships. | Dave Nelson.

Where can I park?

Traffic delays are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council recommends using southern car parks and the tramway, or public transport via trains and buses. A full list of council-owned car parks can be found HERE.

From Blackpool North railway station, the Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk. Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left toward Blackpool Tower.