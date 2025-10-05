Firefighters tackle Lytham house fire after candle set carpet alight
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a home in Lytham in the early hours of this morning (October 5).
Two fire engines attended the property on St David’s Road South to tackle the fire, which involved candles on a lounge carpet floor. The fire was quickly extinguished.
In a statement this morning, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ At 02:32 hours on 5th October, two fire engines from St Annes attended a domestic building fire on St David’s Road South, Lytham.
“The fire involved candles on a lounge carpet floor. Fire crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
“Fire crews were detained thirty minutes.”