The Seasiders have won just twice in League One this term and currently sit 23rd in the standings after the opening 10 games of the campaign.

Indeed, Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon was the final nail in the coffin for Bruc4, who was sacked just hours after the match - bringing an end to his 13-month stay.

But the search for the 64-year-old’s successor is now on and the bookmakers have already earmarked a number of early favourites.

Here are the current frontrunners, with latest odds provided by BetVictor.