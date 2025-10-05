Ian Evatt, Jack Wilshere, Luke Williams, Ian Holloway.placeholder image
Ian Evatt, Jack Wilshere, Luke Williams, Ian Holloway. | National World

Next Blackpool manager favourites: Former Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough men in early running

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Oct 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 11:16 BST

Blackpool sacked Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon following a disappointing start to the season.

The Seasiders have won just twice in League One this term and currently sit 23rd in the standings after the opening 10 games of the campaign.

Indeed, Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon was the final nail in the coffin for Bruc4, who was sacked just hours after the match - bringing an end to his 13-month stay.

But the search for the 64-year-old’s successor is now on and the bookmakers have already earmarked a number of early favourites.

Here are the current frontrunners, with latest odds provided by BetVictor.

Your next Blackpool read: The six obvious names that will be linked or considered for the Blackpool job after Steve Bruce exit

Latest odds: 25/1.

1. Paul Cook

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

2. Scott Lindsay

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

3. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

4. Dave Challinor

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

5. Charlie Adam

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest odds: 25/1.

6. Micky Mellon

Latest odds: 25/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague One
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice